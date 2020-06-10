By URN

Eric Mutasiga, the headteacher of Merry Time Primary School in Mukono District has succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in a scuffle as police tried to arrest his neighbour last month.

Mutasiga was hit as he tried to plead with the police officers and LDUs not to shoot a vendor who was found selling chapatti during curfew time. The officers were enforcing COVID-19 control guidelines in Wantoni Village along Mukono-Katosi Road on May 13 2020.

Mutasiga’s wife, Viola Nabatanzi said her husband, who sustained wounds in the thigh and chest breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Tuesday night after undergoing surgery. Prior to his death, Mutasiga, pleaded with the government to cater for his medical bills such that he could undergo surgery in vain.

“The officer who shot him was not even arrested. I even don't know where to start from. We have been renting a room in Wantoni. I don't know what to do or tell our kids. All we want is justice for my husband. I call on government to come to our rescue,” the tearful Nabatanzi explained.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said their preliminary investigation had revealed that Mutasiga tried to fight off the officers.

He was, however, quick to add that their investigations are still ongoing to ascertain how Mutasiga was shot.