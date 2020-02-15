Mukono man killed in cold blood

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigire, confirmed the incident saying that the body was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.

By DERICK KISSA

Shock and grief gripped residents of Mpata Village, Mpata Sub County in Mukono District after they found a decomposing body of one of the residents.

Unknown assailants reportedly Musisi Kigongo, 40, four days ago and locked him inside his house and it’s the bad smell and houseflies that alerted the neighbours of something unusual.

The residents then informed the police who brought with them sniffer dogs that led to the house of the former LC1 chairperson of the same area, who was then arrested.

Mr Vincent Kamya, one of the deceased’s relatives, said that they last saw him on Tuesday.

“We last saw him on Tuesday evening. We have also had a lot of land wrangles with our former chairperson and we think he could be behind Musisi’s death,” he claimed.

Police engaged in the battles with the residents who wanted to lynch the former chairman after sniffer dogs ended in his house. Residents say him and the deceased have for long been fighting over land in the same area. He was rescued by police who took him to Mukono Police Station amidst tight security.

The suspect refuted the allegations saying he had taken long without stepping on the disputed land, and that he was not involved in the killing of Musisi.

“I have taken long time without going there. I believe some strange people killed him and passed by my place, that’s why the dogs stopped right there,” he said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigyire, confirmed the incident saying that the body was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.

“It’s alleged that the deceased had a land wrangle with a former LC1 chairperson of Mpatta Village. Body was found lying prone on the bed in his house, with a deep cut on the head and a loose neck,” he said.