Mukulu’s bail application referred to ICD

The bail application of remanded leader of rebel outfit Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Jamil Mukulu, has been referred to the International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) for consideration.

Mukulu’s bail application was referred by the head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

This was after Justice Kwesiga met with Mukulu’s lawyer Anthony Wemali, who explained that since his client’s mother file is before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, it was prudent his bail application is also heard before the same court.

Mukulu is jointly charged with 34 others for several grave offences.

He faces one count of terrorism, seven counts of murder, nine counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aiding and abetting terrorism and one count of crimes against humanity.

Other charges are four counts of attempted murder and one count of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

In his bail application that he will formally file before the ICD on Monday, Mukulu says he has been on remand for long (close to five years), without being tried apart from his charges being confirmed by court.

“The applicant was charged and remanded in 2015 but his trial has not yet commenced. The accused’s trial is likely to delay since it is not yet certain when it will commence,” Mukulu’s bail application reads in part.

He also says he does not intend to interfere with the investigations or prosecution witnesses once released on bail. The alleged rebel leader further states that he has substantial sureties who will ensure that his attendance of court at all material times whenever required and comply with bail terms.

The sureties are Ms Aisha Nkiyemba, Mukulu’s mother, Mr Ismail Ssentamu (brother), Ms Janiffer Bukirwa (sister), Ms Norah Nankabirwa (sister), Mariam Nantume (sister), and Mr Musa Ddumba, son.

Mr Ddumba in his affidavit to back his father’s bail application, contends that he has personally talked with him from Luzira prison and that upon his release on bail, he will be staying with his brother-in-law Juma Lubega at Kanisa Zone, Makindye, Division- Kampala.



ACCUSATIONS

Mukulu is also accused of launching a rebellion against the government and terrorising people in Rwenzori Sub-region before establishing his base in eastern DR Congo.

He is also linked to the spate of murders of sheikhs in the country between 2013 and 2015 and killing of two policemen of Bugiri Police Station in Busoga.

