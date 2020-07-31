Muntu slams EC, Clergy over ‘silence amidst turbulences’

By Moses Kyeyune

“The silence of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the clergy amidst a looming crisis is deafening,” Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) President Flag bearer, Gen Mugisha Muntu has said.

Gen Muntu was on Thursday addressing a press conference at the party headquarters at Plot 87, Buganda Road, Kampala.

He accused the electoral body and the Clergy of simply watching as members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and state security organs violate both the election regulations and safety standards decreed by the government.

Gen Muntu cited recent incidents where politicians such as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Capt Mike Mukula held political meetings in the church without any reprimand.

He said it is wrong for the church to simply stay quiet due to fear of state excesses, noting that, if the clergy succumb to the whim of fear propagated by the State, then everyone is to wither.

“If you are paralysed by fear, what kind of God do you represent here on earth? The God we worship says “Fear not for I am with you,” Gen Muntu said.

Citing an incident this week where Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju who is also the together with Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze who were forced to spend a night in the studio of NBS Television in Kamwokya after they were caught up by curfew following a late night Talk show where they had been hosted, Muntu said it is wrong for the Police to target the Opposition under the watch of the EC.

The same night saw their counterparts, political commentator Mr Charles Rwomushana and Kabula County MP, James Kakooza arrested. Mr Kakooza was however left to go home as Mr Rwomushana who has expressed ambitions to unseat President Museveni was taken to the police cells for violating a presidential directive.

Gen Muntu challenged the EC to stand by the Independence it was conferred and be a bold referee in the forthcoming elections lest the country descends into a crisis, adding that if the commission leadership cannot stand the pressure, they should resign.

“You have to prove yourselves that you are independent and we back you up, the whole country will back you up. I have absolutely no doubt that the whole country will back you up if you exercise your independence, if they are to throw you out, let them throw you out but let us know that you have stood your ground firmly,” he said.

Meanwhile leaders at the ANT party are having sleepless nights due to the delay by the Electoral Commission to clear their National Delegates Conference.

The party recently rolled out a roadmap in which it earmarked August 6, 2020 for their delegates conference which will endorse the party's presidential flag bearer and also appoint a new Interim national coordinator.

However, barely six days to the event, the electoral body which is mandated to regulate all political activities is yet to give them the green light.

Gen Muntu said that the Police has on the other hand remained tight lipped on the matter, claiming that it should be the EC to first clear, a dilemma that has left party officials confused and agitated.

“The country is moving on a very slippery ground, as ANT we intend to be an instrument for stabilising ourselves as we walk through that slippery ground. We ask the Electoral Commission not to be an instrument of causing people to fall or the country to fall,” he said.

By press time, officials from both the Electoral Commission and the Inter-religious Council of Uganda were yet to yield to their commitment to comment on the matter.