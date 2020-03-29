Museveni appoints Atingi-Ego as BoU deputy governor

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda (BoU), by President Museveni.

Mr Museveni, announced the appointment in a Sunday tweet, a day after the Central Bank board of directors, unanimously picked the Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, to perform the duties of the deputy governor.

The position fell vacant about three months ago when Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract ended. Dr Kasekende served as deputy governor for 10 years.

Dr Atingi-Ego is currently the executive director of Macroeconomics and Financial Management, Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Before that, he served at BoU, as the executive director in charge of research.

In 2008, he served at the International Monetary Fund.

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego is the MEFMI Executive Director. He is a seasoned economic policy official who has served in several capacities at various institutions. He obtained his first degree from Makerere University and later proceeded for post graduate studies in the United Kingdom where he got a master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research. In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

His international exposure and deep knowledge on regional macroeconomic and financial issues provide him with the necessary professional and technical expertise needed for such an institution