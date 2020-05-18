Museveni’s Covid-19 address is tonight

By Monitor Team

“Dear colleagues, after wide consultation, it has been agreed that the 14th Presidential Address on Covid is reinstated to tonight (Monday) at 8pm. Please disregard the earlier notices. We deeply regret all inconveniences. Address will be relayed on all TVs and radios. Tune in,” Mr Wanyama tweeted on Monday evening.

The president had earlier in the day rescheduled the address to tomorrow (Tuesday), a day before the virus-induced lockdown comes to an end.

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 21 new confirmed cases, bringing the country’s national tally to 248.

The new cases were confirmed from 1,071 samples from various points of entry into the country.