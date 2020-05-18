Museveni’s Covid-19 address is tonight
Monday May 18 2020
After wide consultation, it has been reportedly agreed that President Museveni’s 14th Covid-19 address is reinstated to tonight (Monday) at 8pm, his spokesperson, Mr Don Wanyama, has said.
“Dear colleagues, after wide consultation, it has been agreed that the 14th Presidential Address on Covid is reinstated to tonight (Monday) at 8pm. Please disregard the earlier notices. We deeply regret all inconveniences. Address will be relayed on all TVs and radios. Tune in,” Mr Wanyama tweeted on Monday evening.
The president had earlier in the day rescheduled the address to tomorrow (Tuesday), a day before the virus-induced lockdown comes to an end.
The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 21 new confirmed cases, bringing the country’s national tally to 248.
The new cases were confirmed from 1,071 samples from various points of entry into the country.
Ministry officials say all cases are Ugandan nationals from Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba points.
According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services at the ministry, social media reports that 105 truck drives have tested positive for COVID-19, are false.
Dr Mwebesa said in the statement that all 253 community samples are negative for COVID-19.