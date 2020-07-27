Museveni intervenes in Lwanga, lawyers’ feud over church cash

By FREDERIC MUSISI

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is investigating a case where Kampala Archdiocese accuses three city lawyers of demanding exaggerated payment for helping the Catholic institution recover money from the government.

The money in question was rent payment for land that houses Nsambya Police Barracks and another piece adjoining Entebbe airport that was bought by government.

On July 8, CID Director Grace Akullo wrote to Finance ministry Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, informing him that the archdiocese had complained to the President about the lawyers.

Ms Akullo stated in the letter that while the lawyers, Mr Gordon Bainomugisha, Mr Ebert Byenkya and Mr Julius Galisonga, wanted money for their role in following up the government payment for the Catholic Church land, there was information that it is President Museveni who directed the Ministry of Finance to pay Kampala Archdiocese.

She further asked Mr Muhakanizi to provide proof of payment of all the money in regard to the compensation for two pieces of land to Kampala Archdiocese and all documents from the archdiocese to the ministry regarding the compensation.

The Ministry of Finance spokesperson, Mr Jim Mugunga, told Daily Monitor that he was not privy to particulars of the matter but said the “Secretary to the Treasury has an impeccable record of cooperating with investigations and or requests for information whenever they arise. I have no reason to believe he will not do so in this case.”

Museveni’s directive

Daily Monitor has learnt that Mr Museveni directed CID to take up the matter following a petition by Archbishop Lwanga. The prelate wrote to the President on May 21, requesting for his intervention on the lawyers whom he accused of extortion.

Advertisement

Archbishop Lwanga added that there was another lawyer, Julius Galisonga of Galisonga and Co. Advocates, who was involved in the matter yet he had never hired him.

“I have never interfaced with him but he was recommended to me by Martin Kasule and works with Francis Lwanga, a staff at Centenary Bank who checks the Church accounts, hence causing them to put me on unnecessary pressure and to an extent of contacting my banker to block church accounts. I am requesting your Excellency to intervene because the above mentioned lawyers are dishonest,” he said.

Archbishop Lwanga said the diocese had paid Mr Bainomugisha Shs5b out of the Shs20b which government had paid to the church for the Entebbe land. He said later they also paid Mr Kasule Shs2.5b to cater for legal expenses which he claimed he had incurred together with his colleagues including Mr Bainomugisha.

“I was shocked when Mr Gordon [Bainomugisha] came back demanding that he was not paid for this job,” Archbishop Lwanga told the President.

He said when government paid the Church Shs12.8b as first instalment for Nsambya land rent arrears, again out of humanitarian grounds they deposited Shs2.6 billion on the account of archdiocesan lawyer Buwule and Mayiga Co Advocates to clear all lawyers who claimed to have taken part in influencing government to pay the Church.

He said Mr Bainomugisha is demanding Shs3.4b while Mr Galisonga wants Shs5.2b.

“Your Excellency the above sums of money totals to Shs9.6b of the Shs17b, which amounts to over 50 per cent of the money government paid to the Church. If we paid out that money, we would remain with nothing left to cater for the needs of the archdiocese,” Archbishop Lwanga said

He noted that Mr Byenkya too is demanding Shs920m.

CID spokesperson Charles Twiine declined to comment, citing sensitivity of the matter.

When contacted, Mr Galisonga said: “After we filed the matter, taxation of qdvocates-client bill of costs and the Archbishop writing to H.E, an amicable settlement is being discussed to be reported to court at the next hearing.”

Mr Byenkya confirmed he was aware of the matter and said he has “cooperated fully with the investigation.”

“As for the archbishop I don’t have anything to say about him in the press as he represents an institution for which I have the utmost respect,” he said.

Attempts to reach Mr Bainomugisha were futile as he could not be reached on phone by press time.