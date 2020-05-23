Museveni to Muslims: God is everywhere, pray from home

By URN

President Museveni has told Muslims in Uganda to pray from their homes as they celebrate Eid el Fitir this Sunday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Mr Museveni said that although it will not be possible to congregate in mosques to celebrate Eid el Fitir because of the Coronavirus pandemic and that State House was not able to offer them the usual dinner at Entebbe, Allah would still bless them in their homes.

"Allah’s boundless blessings will find you in your homes. The bible says that God is everywhere meaning he is in all places, even in your homes, he is there," he said.

The President encouraged the Muslim faithful to make fasting and generosity that they have exhibited during the Holy Month, an integral part of their lives and not just a seasonal habit.

In his message sent from State House Entebbe, Mr Museveni said that the intercessory prayers that Muslims have offered for the nation during the sacred month of fasting will make Uganda stand through the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout the world, people are marking this day with fervent prayers for world peace. It is on festive days like these that people deeply think about the universality of humanity. Your commendable discipline, fasting and generous giving during this period have brought a rich harvest of blessings to your families and your prayers will stand this nation in good stead. I pray that this remains an integral part of your lives and not a seasonal one,” Mr Museveni said.