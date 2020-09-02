BY ROBERT MUHEREZA

President Museveni and the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, yesterday paid tribute to Kigezi historian and author Festo Karwemera, who died on Sunday at 95.

Mr David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning, delivered their condolence messages during a funeral service at Kigezi High School in Kabale Town yesterday.

“Mzee Karwemera will be remembered as a gallant son of Uganda who promoted the language and culture of the Bakiga by writing many books, which is a gesture of preservation of the heritage of the African people. Our Bantu dialects and other African languages are much richer than the European languages but unfortunately, most of these dialects were not written down,” the President’s message read in part.

Mr Museveni stated that with limited writing and elders dying, he joined some linguists from Makerere University to write a thesaurus of Ruyankole-Rukiga (Katondozi).

“Mzee Karwemera was a great source of information in writing this book. We shall forever be grateful. Our mother tongues have a potentially great future if we could get more linguistic patriots to sensitise the population about the importance of our rich culture. We salute Mzee Karwemera for the crucial role he played and we pray that his outstanding service will be a source of inspiration and motivation to most Ugandans,” the President said.

In his message, Dr Rugunda described Karwemera as a dictionary and reservoir of Bakiga cultural heritage.

“We are grateful that he had left documentation in form of books, audios and videos about our heritage for the current and future generations. Kigezi, Uganda and Africa have lost a legend. We will miss his trademark of gentle presence in Kabale Town and various occasions where he brought so much dignity and respect. We celebrate his life and contribution,” he said.

Mr Bahati delivered Shs10m from President Museveni and Shs2m from his family towards the burial expenses.

The Vice Chancellor of Kabale University, Prof Joy Kwesiga, promised to stock Karwemera’s books in the institution’s library for generations to benefit from his literary work.

The university awarded him an honorary doctorate of literature in 2017.

Karwemera translated the Bible and the Constitution into Runyakore-Rukiga language.

He also authored books such as Emicwe n’Emigyenzo ya’Bakiga, Oteebwa Orurimi Rwawe and The history of Kigezi, among others.

Ms Robinah Tugume and Ms Flavia Kanagizi, the deceased’s daughters, described their father as a loving parent who loved education, besides serving people.

Bishop George Bagamuhunda of Kigezi Diocese graced the burial ceremony, which was attended by family members and few local leaders.

Kabale District Coronavirus taskforce said they approved only 50 people to attend the burial as a preventive measure against the pandemic.

The Banyakigezi diaspora headed by Dr Munini Mulera, contributed Shs6m for burial expenses.

Doctors attributed Karwemera’s death to old age.

He is survived by a widow, Ms Aidah Karwemera, five children, 25 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.