By Joseph Omollo

President Museveni on Saturday extended condolence and offered financial support to relatives of four Kenyan nationals who perished last year in a road accident along Iganga-Jinja highway.

The president offered a condolence of Shs2m to each of the deceased’s family and Shs1m to each of the seven surviving pilgrims who sustained injuries.

The victims were part of the 150 pilgrims from Naitiri and Kisoko Catholic parishes in the diocese of Bungoma who were trekking to Namugongo ahead of Uganda Martyrs celebrations but were knocked by a speeding Taxi at Bulanga in Mayuge District in May 2019.

The accident left four pilgrims dead and seven others with serious injuries, some of whom have developed permanent physical disabilities.

Those who perished included; Godfrey Ashiuma Obaka, Roseline Mutunga, Sarah Adiambo and Evelyn Nanjala Masinde while those who sustained injuries were; Joseph Okello, Mary Consilanta Anyomu, Praxides Agutu, Galdys Marinda, Kevin Akira, Joseph Kusinyi and John Oloko.

In the condolence message delivered to the relatives by the Minister without Portfolio Mr Kirunda Kivejinja, the President consoled the bereaved families and implored their relatives to take lessons from the deceased because they had strong faith.

‘’This is a trying time, we Ugandans offer our most sincere condolences on this loss of lives, sympathy for the trauma that the families, friends are going through and we shall continue to pray for the families left behind and those who are still in hospital,” reads part of the statement.

Accompanied by the Uganda’s High Commission to Kenya Ms Phibby Otaala and the entourage of Ugandans living in Kenya, Mr Kivejinja appealed to the Catholic Church to initiate an idea of Canonizing the deceased’s to be honoured as martyrs because they qualify to be regarded as soldiers of faith.

‘’The people died a painful death therefore they should be recognized because they died for the catholic faith,’’ he appealed.

Mr. Ababu Namwamba, Kenya’s Foreign affairs and International trade deputy minter who represented the Kenyan government commended the Uganda government for the support extended describing it as a true demonstration of good neighbourhood and East African Integration.

“He who comes to mourn with you is a true brother therefore we extend our gratitude to His Excellency the President for the gesture he has shown to us,” he said.

Fr. Martine Erapu the parish priest of Naitiri Catholic Parish described the deceased as the pillars of faith in the church. He said they never missed church service unless when they had serious health problems.