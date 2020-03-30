Museveni to announce more deterrent measures against spread of COVID-19
Monday March 30 2020
President Museveni is on Monday evening expected to announce more deterrent measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda after three more people tested positive for coronavirus.
By the time of filing this story, the total number of confirmed cases was 33.
“President Museveni will address the country today at 8pm, giving an update on the Covid-19 situation and offer more guidelines on what to do to stem the spread. Address will be on all TVs and radios,” Museveni’s senior press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama said on Monday.
This will be Mr Museveni’s sixth address since the outbreak of the virus was reported in Uganda.
In his first address, the president ordered closure of schools and suspended all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings.
During national prayers, Mr Museveni emphasized the need to maintain hygiene through hand washing and use of disinfectants. Later the same day, the president ordered closure of all borders and suspended passenger flights.
After the first virus case was confirmed on March 22, the president in his evening address urged Ugandans to stay home and avoid using public means of transport in attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In his fifth address, Mr Museveni suspended all periodic markets and said only food markets should be allowed to operate.
The president also he would cancel licenses of traders who are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, to hike prices of food and other essential goods.
Since this pronouncement on March 24, only four traders in Koboko town in northern Uganda were arrested.
However, prices for commodities like sugar, salt, soap, beans, groundnuts, rice, among other essentials and food items continue to rise mid scarcity and public outcry by consumers.