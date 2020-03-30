In his last address, Mr Museveni warned that he would cancel licenses of traders taking advantage of coronavirus to overcharge Ugandans. Since he made this pronouncement on March March 24, only four traders in Koboko town in northern Uganda were arrested. However prices of essential commodities like sugar, matooke, rice, beans, salt continue to rise amid public outcry

By MONITOR TEAM

President Museveni is on Monday evening expected to announce more deterrent measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda after three more people tested positive for coronavirus.

By the time of filing this story, the total number of confirmed cases was 33.

“President Museveni will address the country today at 8pm, giving an update on the Covid-19 situation and offer more guidelines on what to do to stem the spread. Address will be on all TVs and radios,” Museveni’s senior press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama said on Monday.

This will be Mr Museveni’s sixth address since the outbreak of the virus was reported in Uganda.

In his first address, the president ordered closure of schools and suspended all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings.

During national prayers, Mr Museveni emphasized the need to maintain hygiene through hand washing and use of disinfectants. Later the same day, the president ordered closure of all borders and suspended passenger flights.

After the first virus case was confirmed on March 22, the president in his evening address urged Ugandans to stay home and avoid using public means of transport in attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In his fifth address, Mr Museveni suspended all periodic markets and said only food markets should be allowed to operate.