Museveni appoints Justice Buteera to Judicial Service Commission

By ANTHONY WESAKA

President Museveni has appointed Supreme Court Judge, Richard Buteera to serve as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Justice Buteera will be representing the Judiciary to the commission.

He replaces Justice Jotham Tumwesigye, who retired in September last year.

The JSC is a government body, charged with the recruitment and disciplinary of errant judicial officers.

Speaking at the swearing- in ceremony, the chairperson of the JSC, Justice Benjamin Kabiito, welcomed Justice Buteera to the commission and tasked him to join the crusade of advocating for the appointment of more judicial officers at all levels.

"We will look forward to your contribution along with colleagues. As the Chairperson of the case reduction committee that interrogated the cause of case backlog and rendered a useful report that a number of recommendations, one of which was the need to appoint more judges," the chairperson urged Justice Buteera.

Adding: "You will join the crusade as the commission to have this very important demand and expectation fully realised."

Likewise, Acting CJ Dollo, tasked Justice Buteera to conscience the powers to be to appoint more judicial officers.

He said he needs 25 Justices at the Court of Appeal and that he will be able to dispose of any case filed within a space period of one year.

Apparently, the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court has only 12 Justices.

Likewise, the High Court has 57 judges and yet the approved structure has 82.

There is also a staffing deficit of 38 chief magistrates.

Justice Buteera in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the swearing-in function, pledged to represent the Judiciary well in the commission.

Despite being appointed as a member to the JSC, he will still remain the Justice of the highest court in the land (the Supreme Court).