Museveni appoints KCCA directors, replaces Kitaka with Kisaka

By James Kabengwa

President Museveni has declined to confirm Engineer Andrew Kitaka and instead nominated Dorothy Kisaka as the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director in changes that saw two other directors sacked.

Mr Museveni also declined to confirm Mr James Sserunkuuma as deputy director and instead nominating Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali for the position.

Eng. Kitaka and Sserunkuuma will retain their substantive positions as director of Engineering and technical services and revenue collections respectively.

Following the departure of Ms Jennifer Musisi, Mr Kitaka was appointed acting executive director on December 20, 2018.

Ms Sarah Kanyike

In a surprise move, Mr Museveni also nominated Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s deputy, Ms Sarah Kanyike, as director gender, community service and production replacing Ms Harriet Mudondo.



Dr Daniel Okello Ayen was confirmed as director public health and environment.

Ms Grace Akullo, moving from the ministry of public service will be the new director human resource and administration replacing Mr Richard Lule.

"We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons mentioned above. With regard to other vacant positions, they should be filled by advertising,” Mr Museveni wrote in his letter to Public Service Commission.