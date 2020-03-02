Museveni commissions Cardinal Wamala Museum

By MICHAEL J SSALI

The Cardinal Wamala Museum has been launched at Kamaggwa Village Kalisizo Sub-county, Kyotera District, the birth place of His Eminence Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala.

President Museveni presided over the colorful ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of people, including several religious leaders and politicians.

The museum mainly contains valuable items belonging to Cardinal Wamala and members of his family, but an appeal has been made to the public to contribute generously to the growth of the museum by providing suitable objects such as household utensils, written material, musical instruments, among other things.

President Museveni made a donation of Shs20 million towards the local church of Kamaggwa and promised to send State House Controller, Lucy Nakyobe over, to ensure that all the remaining issues regarding the museum’s construction are solved.

Speaking at the event, President Museveni revealed that his financial contribution towards the building of the museum was prompted by his long term friendship with Cardinal Wamala.

“I am seventy-five years old now and perhaps eighteen years younger than the cardinal. But I remember and honour him as one of our Good Samaritans during the liberation struggle. Cardinal Wamala, Samson Kisekka, and Yusuf Lule were among our greatest supporters and so now Cardinal Wamala is reaping what he sowed,” he said.

Advertisement

Museveni commended Cardinal Wamala for always being mindful of his home.

“By deciding to put this museum here at Kamaggwa Village, Cardinal Wamala wants to bring development to his birth place and the entire community in the neighbouring villages. This museum will become a tourist attraction and I am going to make sure that the Masaka Kyotera Road is worked on again to ease transport,” he said.

Now aged 93, Cardinal Wamala applauded President Museveni for substantially donating financially towards the construction of the museum and accepting to grace its launch.

He also said several other people have contributed to the construction of the museum and the village church at Kamaggwa.

"We were born eight of us by our parents, Cosma Kyamera and Theresa Namayanja, who are both buried here. However, as I speak to you now only two of us; my beloved young brother Msgr Henry Kyabukasa and I, are alive and you can see the condition in which we are. We are grateful to God for the long life which has enabled us to see so much including this museum.”

Bishop Anthony Joseph Ziwa of Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese and Chairman of the Episcopal Conference said that Cardinal Wamala Museum could be the first one of its kind in Uganda.

“If you ask anyone, especially school children, the only museum they know is the Uganda Museum which is near Mulago in Kampala. However in Europe such museums are quite common. For instance, the house in which Pope Benedict XVI lived as a child has been turned into a museum.”