By DAMALI MUKHAYE

President Museveni has been declared unopposed for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidency and party chairman ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The NRM electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi said that the deadline for picking the nomination forms for the two positions ended yesterday (July 22).

He said that only Mr Museveni had picked the nomination forms for party presidency thus rendering him a sole candidate for the position.

"As per yesterday, no one had picked nomination forms to carry the party flag in the forthcoming elections. I therefore, declare Museveni as a sole candidate for this position," Mr Odoi said.

He also said that the former Makindye Member of Parliament (MP), John Ssimbwa who had picked nomination forms for national party chairman did not pay his Shs10m and this also leaves Museveni as a sole candidate for the position.

Ssimbwa threatens to sue

However, moments after Mr Odoi’s declaration, Ssimbwa arrived at threatened to sue the party and its electoral commission saying President Museveni had been nominated unlawfully.

According to him, the road map indicated that aspiring members were supposed to express interest and pick nomination forms between July 20 and 22 before they return them bewteen July 27 and 28.

“There's no way Mr Tanga Odoi can declare someone a sole candidate when the date of nomination has not passed. President Museveni is not nominated as per the road map. We are still waiting for July 27 and 28 to have him nominated and that's when he can be declared a sole candidate or not. But since I'm a law a biding citizen, I'm going to court and will tussle out with the party and its electoral commission in court," he told journalists on Thursday.

Museveni confirms extension

President Museveni confirmed he will be seeking to extend his rule to four decades after he picked up nomination papers on Monday.

Should he be re-elected in the February 2021 General Election, the veteran leader, who turns 76 this September, will continue to occupy State House since entering it in 1986.

Mr Odoi confirmed that Mr Museveni paid a fee of Ush20 million (about $5,375) for the party's presidential candidate and chairmanship nomination papers.

“Mr Museveni sent his lawyers who picked the nomination forms for the positions of party flag bearer and chairman,” said Dr Odoi, adding that “he paid Ush10 million for each of the two positions.”

The National Electoral Commission has set November 3 and 4 this year as nomination dates for presidential candidates.

Power

President Museveni took power at the age of 42 in January 1986 after ousting Apollo Milton Obote of the Uganda People's Congress during his second term (1980 to 1985) and the short-lived military junta of Tito Okello and Bazilio Olara Okello through a guerilla war.

The junta lasted only about six months.

Mr Museveni ruled for the first ten years without holding elections. Ugandans went to the polls in June 1996 for the first time under Museveni following the passing of a new Constitution in October 1995 which had a two five-year term limit for the office of the President.

The term limit was amended ten years later, in 2005, allowing him to seek reelection in February 2006.

Another constitutional limit that would have forced the President to stand down in next year’s election on account of his age was controversially removed in December 2017 when the Constitution was amended to remove the 35 years and 75 years lower and upper age caps amidst fist-fights between opposition MPs and security operatives in Parliament.

NRM nominations

Several incumbents and aspiring MPs have also started picking the nomination forms for NRM primaries. They include; Vice President Edward Ssekandi (Bukoto Central), Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo (Orungo County), Minister of the Presidency Esther Mbayo (Luuka district woman), Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala (Bukomansimbi) and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Beti Kamya (for Rubaga North) among others.