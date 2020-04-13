Museveni to guide Ugandans on virus lockdown Tuesday midday

By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni is on Tuesday (April 14) set to deliver another address to guide Ugandans on the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama, said Mr Museveni would guide the nation hours before the current lockdown ends at midnight.

“Just to guide, the current lockdown runs until tomorrow (Tuesday) midnight. Some people hadn't gotten this clearly. You will therefore wait for President Museveni to guide on way forward tomorrow at midday,” Mr Wanyama tweeted.

Ministry of Health on Sunday night said one more person had tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 54. However, four of the confirmed cases were on Saturday discharged from hospital after recovery. They had reportedly tested negative twice after treatment.

At least 15 more patients are expected to be discharged this week.

Advertisement

So far, more than 3,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out by the Health Ministry and only 54 have turned out positive.

In his last address, the President said boda boda operators were not allowed to carry cargo beyond 2pm.

As a result, several motorcycles have been impounded by police in allegations of riders violating the presidential directive.



The President further warned security personnel against beating Ugandans and banned doing physical exercises in crowded public places.