Museveni hints at ordering everyone to wear a facemask

By JOB BWIRE

President Museveni on Friday said all Ugandans may “very soon” be required to wear facemasks indicating that he will likely relax the coronavirus lockdown next week depending on advice from health experts.

“Very soon, we may require everyone to wear a mask. Local manufacturers have already started making them for instance Nytil and Fine Spinners,” President Museveni said during his televised Labour Day address at State House, Entebbe.

Mr Museveni, however, said that the new preventive measures against the spread of the virus that has seen Uganda registering 83 confirmed cases, would be communicated in his address on May 5.

He also echoed the need to increase salaries for scientists whom he thinks have done a great job in the development of Uganda.



According to him, his government is “mishandling” scientists instead of motivating them to work better.

“On education, we still must support the scientists. Like in fight against COVID-19, it's medics on the frontline. Recently, to clear the dam, it was engineers on site. There were some journalists too but they were just watching and waiting to report what we do. We are mishandling our scientists. This must stop. The scientists must be paid and I'm tired of begging. The other time in my caucus I brought the idea increasing their salary but one of my young MPs said, "they are all teachers",” he said.

Mr Museveni warned employers against laying off workers saying he was optimistic that the economy will improve as soon as the coronavirus crisis is over.

“About workers in this crisis, laying off workers is not a good idea. Things are going to improve. Why lay off, rather send [them on] on leave and recall [them] when the situation normalises. However, we are going to get stronger after this,” he said.

