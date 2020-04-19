By JOB BWIRE

Hours to his address, President Museveni on Sunday rushed to Jinja District to inspect the extent of damage caused by a 16-acre moving island that partly blocked Nalubale Bridge and also moved towards the dam causing a power blackout during his last address.

“Inspecting the extent of damage caused by a 16-acre moving island that partly blocked Nalubale Bridge and also moved towards the dam causing a power blackout,” Mr Museveni tweeted on Sunday.

His visit happened a few hours after announcing that he would address the country, giving an update on fight against COVID-19.



Just before his televised address to issue additional guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19 last Tuesday (April 14), the country was plunged into a blackout that lasted for close to 20 minutes.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Managing Director Eskom Uganda Limited, Ms Thozama Gangi, later apologised and attributed the blackout to the erosion of heavy-moving island (suds), water hyacinth and plantations by the heavy rain on the shores of Lake Victoria as a result of increased water levels.

“We apologise to the public as they were waiting to listen to the President’s address; however, engineers have fixed the situation,” Ms Kitutu added.

Advertisement