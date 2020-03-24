By JOB BWIRE

With now nine cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda, President Museveni is today expected to announce new measures to forestall the spread of the virus.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng yesterday confirmed eight new cases.

All the eight new cases are Ugandan nationals who returned from Dubai on March 20 and March 22 aboard Emirates and Ethiopian airlines flights.

The Senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama on Tuesday said the president will address the nation in light of the new confirmed cases.

“With eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed yesterday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the country today at 4pm. Broadcast will be live on televisions and radios,” senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama tweeted on Tuesday.

This will be Mr Museveni’s fourth time to address the nation in less than a week following the outbreak of coronavirus which has wreaked global havoc.

In his first address on Wednesday last week, the president ordered closure of schools and suspended all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings.

During national prayers on Saturday afternoon, Mr Museveni emphasized the need to maintain hygiene through hand washing and use of disinfectants. Later in the evening, the president ordered closure of all borders and suspended passenger flights.

After the first virus case was confirmed on Sunday, the president in his evening address urged Ugandans to stay home and avoid using public means of transport in attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.