Museveni’s on-and-off address

By Allan Chekwech

President Museveni’s 14th address on Covid-19 was on for most of the day, and then it was called off, before being reinstated moments later.

At about 2pm, Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama tweeted: “The 14th Presidential Address by @KagutaMuseveni on Covid-19 which was slated for today has been moved to tomorrow, Tuesday 19th, at 8pm. We regret any inconveniences.”

Moments later, he was back with another message. “Dear colleagues, after wide consultation, it has been agreed that the 14th Presidential Address on Covid-19 is reinstated to tonight (Monday) at 8pm. Please disregard the earlier notices. We deeply regret all inconveniences. Addresswill be relayed on all TVs and radios. Tune in.”

The communications received mixed reactions from social media users who were eager to know the President’s stand on the lockdown.

This publication, basing on corroborated information from various Cabinet sources, understands that ministers were “engaged in extensive discussions on the wide-ranging proposals submitted by the Covid-19 national taskforce team and other experts.”

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda reportedly presented the proposals. “The hard nut was on the decision on whether to lift or extend the lockdown, and by what number of days,” sources said, adding that the long discussions boxed Cabinet into a back-and-forth as they weighed the options. The President, wearing a white shirt, black trouser and facemask, went on air at exactly 9:10pm.

Mr Museveni took the first hour updating the nation on the status of battling Covid-19, taking pride particularly on the flat curve Uganda has registered in comparison with other countries whose cases are in hundreds of thousands. He announced the new measures at 10:15pm.

The measures presented good news for many who were eager to leave home, until the President pegged lifting of the new measures to government face masks.