Museveni opens facemask factory

By Jessica Sabano

President Museveni Tuesday commissioned a facemask manufacturing factory in Mbalala Industrial Park in Nama Sub-county Mukono district.

According to the president, Lida Packaging Products Limited has a production capacity of 560,000 facemasks per day and is currently employing 315 Ugandan youth.

"We have the capacity to produce many things here because we have the raw materials. We have injected money in Uganda Development Bank to support manufacturers with low interest loans and enhance production," he said.

Due to the guidelines from the ministry of health, a few guests attended the event.

The State Minister for Water, Ronald Kibuule, who is also the Mukono North Member of Parliament said the factory discovered the need to produce masks to save Ugandans from Coronavirus.

"I believe people will not worry so much about COVID- 19 since these masks protect one from the virus," he said.

The company chairman Mr Li Shiqing said they have enough raw materials to produce both medical and non-medical masks.