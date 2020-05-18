Museveni postpones Covid-19 address as cases rise to 248

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

President Museveni’s 14th address on key issues in the fight against Covid-19 that had been scheduled to happen Monday evening has been postponed to tomorrow.

Mr Museveni was slated to address the nation at 8pm as the virus-induced lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday.

He was expected to either ease or tighten the lockdown and guide on preventive measures against further spread of the virus that has wreaked global havoc.

“The 14th Presidential Address by Kaguta Museveni on Covid-19 which was slated for today has been moved to tomorrow, Tuesday 19th, at 8pm. We regret any inconveniences, “senior presidential press sectary, Mr Don Wanyama tweeted on Monday.

His announcement came hours after the Ministry of Health reported 21 new cases, bringing the country’s national tally to 248.

The new cases were confirmed from 1,071 samples from various points of entry into the country.

Ministry officials say all cases are Ugandan nationals from Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba points.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services at the ministry, social media reports that 105 truck drives have tested positive for COVID-19, are false.

Dr Mwebesa said in the statement that all 253 community samples are negative for COVID-19.

