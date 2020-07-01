Museveni reappoints Gen Gutti to head army court

By URN

Lt. General Andrew Gutti has secured a fifth term as Chairperson of the Makindye based Army General Court Martial. He was reappointed in a June 24th letter signed by President, Yoweri Museveni.

Others reappointed to the same court are Major General Joseph Arocha, Col, Frank Kyankonye, Lt. Fatumah Njuhi Wakabani, and Judge Advocate. Lt Col Richard Tucacungurwa, Prosecutor, Lt. Col. Raphael Mugisha, Defense Counsel, Major Silas Kamanda Mutungi and Registrar, Major John Bizimana.

The rest of the appointees are new members and include Lt. Col. Betty Musuya Wanyera, Major Richard Turyahabwe, Captain Glorious Natukunda, Captain Paul Mugerwa, Warrant Officer One, Sunday YK Moses. These constitute the seven member court panel.

Those appointed on the reserve team are Brigadier George J. Etyang, Brigadier Francis Chemengich Chemo, Col. Frank Kyankonye, Col. David Gonyi, Lt. Col. Richard Nimanya, Major Douglas M. Owoyesiga, Captain Ruth Nabitakke, Warrant Officer One and George Matete.

"I hereby require the General Court Martial to convene and exercise its jurisdictions as under sub section 2 of the section 197 of the Uganda People's Defense Forces Act", reads Museveni’ letter in part. He also notes that as and when desired Major Emmy Ekyaruhanga and Maj Samuel Maserejje and Captain Ambrose Baguma may be Prosecutors.

Those who have been dropped from the court include Lt Colonel Medard Bagambe, Captain Wilfred Karugwara, Lt. Faridah Amooti Kiiza and Warrant Officer I, Chrysostom John Kisembo. Others are Lt. Col Henry Nevatone, Lt Col Sadler Katono, Lt Col Lydia Nandundu, Lt Henry Bunalema and Warrant Officer Paul Katende.