Museveni renews contracts for five police chiefs

President Museveni has renewed contracts of five Assistant Inspector Generals of Police including two who had handed over office to their deputies early this year.

According to a police source, President Museveni renewed the contract of AIGPs Asan Kasingye (Chief Police Commissar), Andrew Sorowen (Special Duties), Joseph Mugisa, John Ndungutse (Attaché at Uganda Embassy in Kenya) and Erasmus Twaruhukwa.

In a police message to all units March 24, President Museveni appointed AIGP Twaruhukwa as the Director for Human Rights and Legal Services.

AIGP Mugisa was appointed Director for Fire and Rescue Services.

Both AIGPs Twaruhukwa and Mugisa had handed over offices to their deputies last month on orders of the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola. The two officers were running the second three-year contract as AIGP.

IGP Ochola had appointed Senior Commissioner of Police Christine Nanding and Assistant Commissioner of Police Hassan Kihanda, the acting directors of Human Rights and Legal Services and Fire Directorate respectively. In the new message, both have been appointed deputy directors.

Efforts to get a comment from the police spokesman, Fred Enanga, was futile. He neither responded to our calls or WhatsApp message on the issue.

The AIGPs, whose contracts had expired were handed over office after youth from Democratic Party threatened police with legal action for allowing the officers to continue working without contracts. The youth first targeted Godfrey Bangirana, the former Director of Logistics and Engineering, who had remained in office despite an order by IGP Ochola to leave office. He later handed over office to his deputy after a court order.

The contracts of AIGPs Kasingye, Ndungutse, Sorowen were to expire mid this year.

However, the President was silent on contracts of AIGPs Steven Kasiima, the former Director for Traffic and Road Safety; Godfrey Bangirana, former Director of Logistics and Engineering; Lemmy Twinomugisha, the former director welfare; Haruna Isabirye, attaché Uganda Embassy in US; Abbas Byakagaba, director Counter Terrorism; and Francis Rwego, who was African Union.

At least 12 AIGPs had also applied for the renewal of their contracts and the list was sent to President Museveni.

Over the weekend, President Museveni promoted three Uganda People’s Defence Forces attached to police as directors.

Brigadier Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff (CJS), was promoted to the rank of Major General. Colonel Jesse Kamunanwire, the Director Human Resource Administration, and Col Chris Ddamulira, were promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

