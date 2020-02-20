Museveni summons Kadaga ahead of House interface with First Lady

By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been summoned by President Yoweri Museveni to State House, Entebbe.

The meeting comes just hours ahead of an interface between First Lady Janet Museveni with Parliament over the controversial roll out of a new education curriculum.

Ms Kadaga's Private Press Secretary, Mr Sam Obbo has confirmed the development. He has, however, declined to divulge further details.

"The Speaker has been summoned at State House for a brief meeting," Mr Obbo says.

The Speaker on Tuesday issued fresh summons to the Education Minister after she failed to show up as required under the previous summons

Ms Museveni had been expected to explain why her ministry defied a parliamentary resolution suspending implementation of the new curriculum for lower secondary education.

Advertisement

In an apology presented by Ms Rosemary Seninde, the junior minister for Primary Education, the ministry instead said they were ill-prepared and requested to be given up to Thursday to present a statement on the matter.

“I request this August House to bear with us that on Thursday we be on the Order Paper and we shall be in position to respond. We shall also be in position to give the members details of the responses to concerns they raised on February 2, 2020,” Ms Seninde said.

She said the ill-preparedness was caused by late receipt of the Speaker’s instructions, which were delivered to the ministry on Friday.

Ms Kadaga granted the ministry’s request but said tomorrow would be the last time Parliament was summoning Ms Museveni.