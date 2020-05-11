Museveni pegs transport return on use of face masks

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

President Museveni has said lifting the ban on public transport will depend on how the public is responding to the use of masks.

The President made the remarks during the second National Day of Prayer against Covid-19, at State House Entebbe on Saturday.

“We have avoided situations like those of other countries because we used maximum restrictions. We must now slowly open by continuing to avoid the virus through using masks, continue to treat as long as the numbers are not many and at the same time still look for the vaccine. We may soon resume public transport, but this will only work if we have masks on. If we fail to wear masks, we will have massive infections,” he said.

The President also said those who want the trucks banned are misguided because stopping the cargo trucks will cripple the economy. He, however, assured the country that he had talked with the other heads of State of other East African countries and the matter would be dealt with.

“We are in talks with presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania and we are discussing this. We want the drivers to be tested by joint teams of the four countries. We do not want them to be tested at the borders now, we want them to be tested from their origin,” he said.

Museveni also urged Ugandan drivers to avoid contracting other opportunistic diseases which weaken their immunities. He said when these diseases combine with Covid-19, the end result is disastrous. According to him, most of the drivers who have been checked were found with diseases like diabetes, which partly explains why there were many accidents on the road.

He also issued a veiled threat to government officials cited in corrupt dealings during the Covid-19 crisis. He said he would work with religious leaders to recommend people who are incorruptible to replace the corrupt officials.

The service was led by Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga under the theme ‘God’s power is complete’.

Archbishop Lwanga said God had always been kind to Uganda and spared the lives of Ugandans from the Covid-19. So far, the country has not registered any death from the pandemic.

“We are here because we are a nation of believers. It is a time to be still and know that he is our God and his power is complete. Uganda must continue to whole heartedly trust in the father. We call for people around the world to pray according to their respective religions, fast and help one another. We also pray for scientists to find vaccines and a cure for the virus,” he said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, challenged Ugandans to continue seeking God’s wisdom and guidance during the lockdown.

“We are here to seek God who has the power over existence. I thank the First Lady, our intercessor and President Museveni for presenting this place as one where we seek God. We are wondering what God is up to? Maybe he wants us to be still and reach out to him, how can the entire world be locked down? Isn’t God whispering something to us? He is speaking to us and telling us to slow down. This is the time for us to call unto him.

This is not just Covid-19. This is God calling us back to Himself,” he said.

In attendance were Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, and Former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi and ministers.