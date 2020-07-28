Muslim leaders push for caveat on disputed land

By WILSON KUTAMBA & Al-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The controversy surrounding ownership of a piece of land at Bukiragi Village, Ntuusi Sub-county, Sembabule District, has taken a new twist with Muslims pushing to place a caveat on it.

The disputed land, which houses a ranch, measures approximately two square miles.

Leaders led by greater Masaka Khadi, Shekih Swaibu Ndugga, say the land was disposed of by Uganda Muslim Supreme council (UMSC) without involving Muslim leaders in the area.

“We have submitted our papers to the office of registrar of titles at Masaka Zonal land office to place a caveat on the disputed land because the transaction was illegal,” Sheikh Ndugga said at the weekend.

“We cannot sit back when unscrupulous Muslim leaders are selling off the few remaining property we have in the area. We are also considering petitioning President Museveni to come to our rescue since the government knows about this property donated to Muslims by President Idi Amin,” he added.

Mr Yasiin Lubowa, the chairperson of Masaka District Muslim Land Board, said the land has a running lease given to Mr Albert Muganga of Enterprise Handling Services Ltd.

“Mr Muganga has a lease of 15 years and he is remaining with seven years . How can UMSC sell the same property to someone else?” he asked.

Although Mr Ramadhan Mugalu , the UMSC secretary general, confirmed that the land was disposed of , he did not reveal who bought it.

“We are the custodians of Muslim property and whatever we did was in line with UMSC constitution. So, we cannot turn around and say we did not dispose of the land ,” he said.

Mr Justus Kyabahwa, a businessman in Lyantonde District, whom Muslims accuse of having bought the land, denied being part of the deal, saying it is “his friend” who bought the ranch. He declined to name the friend.

Mr Abdullah Ssemakula, the district Khadi, said they tried to block the land sale, but UMSC officials ignored them.

“I have been getting reports that the district Muslim leadership connived with UMSC to dispose of the property, this is not true, we are also not happy with the decision they took because it is going to affect our development projects ,” he said.

