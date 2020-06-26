Muslims won’t take Mecca trip

Last year, about 900 Ugandans performed the pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam, mandatory only for those who can afford it financially and physically.

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Muslims in Uganda will not be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Uganda Bureau for Hijja Affairs, has said.

“We would like to tell our Muslim brothers and sisters that this year we will not make the holy trip to Mecca due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official communication from Saudi Arabia,” Sheikh Abdunoor Busulwa, the chairman Uganda Bureau for Hijja Affairs, said at a press briefing yesterday.

“We appeal to all of you to be patient and admit that Allah has decided as such,” he added.

Last year, about 900 Ugandans performed the pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam, mandatory only for those who can afford it financially and physically.

Hajj will be held from July 28 to August 2, and the Ugandan contingent had been expected to travel by July 22.

The event usually attracts around two million pilgrims across the globe but this year, only those living in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to celebrate the ritual.

A statement by the Saudi Press Agency citing the Hajj ministry of Saudi Arabia said: “It was decided to hold the pilgrimage this year with very limited numbers…with different nationalities in the kingdom.”