Mutesa II family loses Mutungo land case

By TOM MALABA

The family of late Kabaka Mutesa II has lost a case in which it had sued Dr Muhammad Buule Kasasa over a one square mile piece of land on Mutungo Hill in Kampala. Delivering his ruling on Friday, Justice John Eudes Keitirima said: “The plaintiffs having pleaded in their subsequent case that they lost the suit land, could not again claim for its recovery and the same time claim compensation.” Princesses Dorothy Nalinya Nasolo and Sarah Nalinya Kagere and Prince David Wasajja had sued Dr Kasasa and the Attorney General, seeking recovery of the land but court upheld Dr Kasasa’s ownership of the land on MRV 962 Folio 19. Justice Keitirima also ruled that the plaintiffs had acted oblivious of the bonafide occupants on the suit land.

Background

The ruling puts to rest a 17-year-old highly contentious dispute on the 640 acre piece of land.

Under Civil suit No. 622/2003, the children of Sr Edward Muteesa II wanted court to declare that the land was part of their father’s estate.

They also sought court declaration that all transactions on the land were illegal and that Dr Kasasa did not lawfully acquire the land.

While under Civil Suit 227/2005, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and others verses the Attorney General, the family sought for general damages, profits occasioned by the deprivation and or none use of suit land.

“I will, therefore, uphold the preliminary objections raised by counsel for the 1st defendant and dismiss the entire claim vide High court, civil suit 622/2003 - Administrator General verses Dr Kasasa,” Justice Keitirima wrote in a seven page ruling.