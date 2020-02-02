NDA spends millions on outgoing board training

By ANTHONY WESAKA & ISAAC MUFUMBA

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has spent hundreds of millions of shillings on facilitating 10 of its 19 members of the outgoing board to attend a six-day training in corporate governance in Pretoria, South Africa.

The group led by Dr Medard Bitekyerezo, the chairperson of the board, flew out of the country on January 19 and returned on January 26, the day their tenure of office came to an end.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health, who also oversees NDA, had written to the responsible government agencies that constitute the board of NDA inviting them to nominate members to reconstitute the board, stressing that the tenure of the then existing board would end on January 26.

Dr Bitekyerezo travelled to South Africa with Mr Nelson Musoba, the director general of Uganda Aids Commission, Dr Grace Nambatya Kyeyune of the Natural Chemotherapeutic Research Laboratory, Mr Muhammed Mbabali of the Uganda Dental Association, Mr Morris Seru, the commissioner for Health Services (Pharmacy) at the Ministry of Health, Mr Kimbowa Yusufu Sembatya, a representative of the public and Mr Yahaya Hills Sekajja of Uganda Herbalists.

Others are Dr Hanifah Namala-Sengendo, the director of medical and psychosocial programmes, Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation; Ms Grace Akullo, the director of the Criminal Investigations in the police force, and Ms Anne Rose Ademun Okurut, the commissioner of Veterinary Services at the ministry of Agriculture.

They were accompanied by two employees of the authority; Ms Dora Namyalo and Ms Dorothy Namuwonge.

Documents Sunday Monitor has seen indicate that $13,108 (about Shs48m) was spent on the purchase of air tickets, with board members flying business class while the two employees flew economy.

If a copy of the appointment letter that Minister Aceng wrote to Dr Bitekyerezo on January 27, 2017 is anything to go by, each member of the board is entitled to a per diem of $520 per day (about Shs1.9m) when they travel outside Uganda. This means that the 10 bagged $46,800 (about Shs172m).

Employees of NDA are entitled to a foreign per diem of $360 per night (Shs1.3m), meaning that the two travelling members bagged per diem amounting to $6,480 (Shs23.8 million) over the nine-day period. However, details about the training remain scanty.

Mr Rogers Kayita, who was acting as the secretary of the authority and signed off the travels, declined to comment on the matter, saying he was no longer in-charge since the substantive secretary, Mr David Nahamya, had resumed duty.

We were unable to reach Mr Nahamya as our repeated calls to his known mobile phone number went unanswered until Friday when he sent a brief text message saying he was attending a meeting.

When asked as why she approved a training that cost NDA hundreds of millions for a board whose tenure had come to an end, Dr Aceng said: “The NDA Board has constituents. They are mainly directors and presidents of institutions. Apart from the three who usually change, the others do not. So your worries that there will be no value for money will not happen as these members will return and put into use the knowledge they acquired.”

