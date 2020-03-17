NMG produces special magazine on Uganda’s job crisis

By Monitor Reporter

Much as 700,000 graduates join Uganda’s work force annually, there is a big crisis about jobs.

This is largely so because the quality of jobs is declining, according to the latest report by the World Bank on Uganda’s Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth.

“The quality of jobs, however, is low. Only one in five workers are in waged employment although outside of agriculture, the share is about half in waged work,” reads the report.

Today’s edition of Prosper magazine takes an in-depth look at this job crisis, with the view of understanding where the problem is and how to rectify it at policy level.

Mr Daniel Kalinaki, the Nation Media Group’s General Manager – Editorial, explains the reason behind this special edition.

“We want to do development journalism where we take the problem and offer solutions. The jobs being created are of low quality yet earnings are not improving,” Mr Kalinaki said yesterday.

Advertisement

The same view is re-echoed in a report by Uganda Bureau of Statistics, which notes that 77 per cent of Ugandans aged between 15 and 64 work but many are just coping because the quality of the jobs they are doing, is low.

Technology is also poised to wipe out some jobs, something which requires reskilling across various sectors of the economy.

While government and policy makers are still wondering what to do, some people are offering solutions.

World Bank economists say to facilitate the private investment needed for faster jobs growth, a more precise and targeted set of reforms is needed, applying a “jobs-lens”.

“Uganda must implement policies that facilitate regional trade, encourage private investment, promote urban development and productive alliances in agriculture, and government should gradually realign youth employment programmes towards preparing young graduates for semi-skilled waged work,” the World Bank’s 2020 report on jobs notes.