NRM 'rebel' MPs meet Museveni, seek pardon

NRM Members of Parliament who defied and voted against several party positions have met the party chairman and President Yoweri Museveni, and sought forgiveness.

“We are here as your sons and daughters. We request you to forgive us and we move on," said Kumi Woman MP, Monica Amoding, on behalf of her 16 colleagues, while meeting with Mr Museveni on Wednesday at State House Entebbe.

At the meeting also attended by the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, were MPs; Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga), Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya), Muyanja Ssenyonga (Mukono South), Kibalya Maurice (Bugabula South), Sylvia Rwabwogo (Kabarole Woman) and Sam Lyomoki (Workers).

Others were; Michael Timuzigu (Kajara), Moses Adome (Jie), Susan Amero (Amuria Woman), James Kaberuka (Kinkizi West), Robert Migadde (Buvuma), Sarah Nakawunde (Mpigi Woman), Evelyn Chemutai (Bukwo Woman), Dennis Sabiiti (Rubanda) and Anthony Semuli (Mubende Municipality).

Mr Museveni welcomed the members back into the fold, saying he would table their request for forgiveness before the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

At yesterday's (Thursday) CEC meeting, it was resolved that in order to maintain cohesion and discipline, the party leadership further interacts with the MPs to further guide them.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Mr Museveni told the MPs that what should pre-occupy them is the future of the African race.

“The issue we are dealing with is not terms limits or age limits but survival of the African race,” he said, adding: "We do not have a strong black nation like the US, Russia, India, China.”

Mr Museveni warned the MPs against preaching parochial politics of identity, guiding that they should instead focus on wealth creation for the people.

“Because people are now waking up, we are having a lot of food, sugar, milk, bananas etc. Do not talk about your tribe or religion but talk about prosperity and wealth creation,” he said.

MPS SPEAK OUT

Mr Ssekibubo told the President that the group was ready to support and work with him.

“When duty calls we are here and ready for deployment,” he said.

Mr Tinkasimire, who thanked the SG Lumumba for organising the meeting, said they wanted the NRM party to recognize them and they would in return work for it. He commended President Museveni for being a father figure and a great leader.

Ms Rwabwogo reiterated their commitment to work with Mr Museveni while Dr Lyomoki said their presence in Parliament was due to the NRM revolution.