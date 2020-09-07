NRM loser wants lining up method abolished

BY SIMON PETER EMWAMU



Serere- The incumbent NRM legislator for Serere County in Serere District has called for the amendment of the party constitution and return to voting by secret ballot, saying the method of lining up is a reckless decision.

Mr Patrick Okabe who has petitioned the party electoral commission, rejecting the outcome of the Friday election, told Daily Monitor yesterday that most NRM legislators who have lost regret supporting lining behind candidates in the primaries.

In the Friday election, Mr Okabe got 10,302 votes while Mr Philip Oucor got 18,751 votes. Mr Samuel Otaala got 545.

Mr Okabe said the voting pattern was abused by the NRM electoral commission at the district level by even registering people on voting day.

“I regret amending the party constitution to scrap the secret ballot for voting by lining up,” the MP said.

Mr Okabe added that he has petitioned the NRM electoral commission, accusing the NRM leadership and the security apparatus in the district of carrying out a sham election, which is not reflective of the will of the people.

“The figures in the declaration forms are way more than the numbers in the registers, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate this,” he explained.

Mr Okabe added that in most polling stations, his opponent and the agents dragged children of below 10 years to vote.

“In situations where a mother lined up with the baby in the same line, even the baby was counted,” Mr Okabe said.

Previous polls

Mr Okabe said in the previous 2015 elections, he emerged winner with 8,000 votes while his closest opponent had about 5,000 votes. He wondered where more than 30,000 voters came from for Serere County in the Friday election.

“If I am not declared winner, I will contest as an independent because I have the genuine numbers of supporters to earn me victory in 2021 elections,” Mr Okabe said.

