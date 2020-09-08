What next for NRM losers in Kamuli, Buyende, Alebtong?

BY OPIO SAM CALEB

The losers in the just concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary primaries have refused to accept the outcome of the election, alleging that the process was a mockery of democracy.

Some losers claim those with money and influence over ‘State’ machinery intimidated opponents and won the elections.

In Kamuli and Buyende, only two incumbents, Mr Henry Kibalya (Bugabula South) and Ms Veronica Kadogo (Buyende Woman MP) won the election.

Mr Thomas Kategere, the Kamuli chairperson, who lost to Mr Kibalya in Bugabula South, warned that the 11th Parliament could have more Independents than NRM MPs.

“My fate cannot be sealed by a process shrouded by a pandemonium. I will run as an Independent and win, God willing,” Mr Kategere tweeted.

He pointed out that it was impossible for any decent candidate to win after the national party chairperson directed that whoever was “known” in the village was eligible to vote.

“The voters from different villages joined any polling station, changed lines and majority of them were children below 16 years, besides, not more than 30 per cent of the voters’ population participated in the process,” he added.

Ms Rehema Watongola, the Kamuli Municipality loser, said she would petition against the results in which Ms Mastula Namatovu allegedly won in a “fraudulent” way. She said mercenaries from the National Unity Platform influence the polls.

“NRM party chairperson ran to the bush because of fraudulent election results and history is repeating itself in the NRM primaries. Let us declare these as mock elections…,” Ms Watongola said.

In Buyende, ‘Team Champion’ of Mr Robert Musoke and ‘Team Owebikola’ of Mr Geoffrey Dhamuzungu, after the loss to Mr Ibrahim Kyoto and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president, Mr Moses Magogo, respectively, blamed it on the monetisation of elections.

“Voters were blinded by money. Mr Magogo dished out cash, ferried voters and ‘commandos’ from Teso Sub-region, overrun the process,” Ms Annet Mary Nakato, who lost to Ms Kadogo by four votes, said.

Ms Kadogo and Mr Magogo have since denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the race for the NRM flag bearer for Jinja City MP that attracted seven contestants was won by Ms Annet Musika, who beat other six contestants with 11,155 votes.

Other contestants included Ms Irene Sobya Milka who got 5,184 votes, Ms Mary Mamuyomba 3,750 votes, Ms Esther Mirembe 2,111 votes, Ms Loy Lovisa Kabanda 159 votes, Ms Nusur Juma Nabukalu 1,156 votes, and Ms Leah Naigaga 4,223 votes.

The results were released on Sunday by the NRM electoral commission Jinja City registrar, Mr David Kiwanuka. However, results from Buwekula Ward were not included, pending investigations.

Ms Musika beat her opponents with votes from Budondo Sub-county wards, a community of farmers and sugarcane growers in Mafubira, Masese, Walukuba, and Bugembe.

“I have emerged the winner as the flag bearer for NRM Jinja City MP and I would like to thank all people for the work done. There is a lot ahead of us if we are to achieve victory,” Ms Musika said.

In Alebtong District, Some NRM contestants rejected the outcome of the elections. Five aspirants have vowed to run as Independents.

The losers said the party primaries were not free and fair but rather marred by vote rigging and bribery.

They are Mr Felix Elia Opio, who was eyeing Moroto County seat, Mr Patrick Olang, who also contested in Moroto County and Mr Daniel Obal, who was defeated in Ajuri Constituency.

Others are Ms Janet Akello, who contested for Alebtong District Woman MP but lost to Ms Dorcus Akello and Mr Isaac Okello who was eyeing the Ajuri County seat.

Mr Opio said there were irregularities at the polling stations and at the tallying points.

“We are not contented with the results which were declared. For instance, the incumbent, Mr Samuel Okwir Odwee’s vehicle, was used to transport the results without any of our agents present,” he told Daily Monitor at the weekend.

“They used white wash on some of the declaration forms and we feel our results were altered,” he added.

Mr Obal said: “I am not contented with the outcome of the election and I will run as an Independent. My agents were not allowed to either vote or represent me as they were being chased away.”

He added that they also plan to seek redress from the party.

Mr Olang said those who won should not celebrate because the battle line has just be drawn.

“Some of our voters were arrested and beaten. This is what should be addressed by President Museveni,” he said.