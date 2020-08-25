NRM man demands Shs3b for party logo

By ANTHONY WESAKA & ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

A man who claims to have innovated the yellow bus symbol/logo for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has petitioned the ruling party seeking Shs3b as payment for his hard work.

Mr John AgiraRuhanga, aka Kambugu, through his lawyers, contends that he conceived and birthed the symbol of the yellow bus, which NRM party has been using for effective mobilisation and brand tool in the past five general elections.

The NRM party symbol constitutes a bus, Bible, the thumb-up, sunrise, green vegetation and blue streams.

“The said symbol has been an effective tool of mobilisation of support for the NRM party and the propaganda of its ideology of patriotism, socio-economic transformation, democracy and Pan-Africanism. By reason of the symbol, the NRM party is solid and unshakable. The party has won five general elections resoundingly and is destined to triumph in the 2021 General Election using the symbol,” Mr AgiraRuhanga’s lawyers of SOCIIS PATH Advocates wrote to NRM on August 19.

He added: “Since conceiving, originating and innovating the concept of the NRM logo, our client has never received payment which he is duly entitled to in his capacity as the innovator. As such, he has been subjected to great economic distress despite his invaluable contribution to the NRM party.”

The petition is addressed to President Museveni in his capacity as NRM chairman and the party Secretary General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba.

Mr AgiraRuhanga says President Museveni had promised to help him but he has been blocked from accessing him.

“The only benefit our client received was to be made a member of the NRM delegates from Kiruhura District,” the petition reads in part.

According to the stamp on the letter, the petition was received by the Directorate of Legal Services at the NRM secretariat on the same day, August 19.

Daily Monitor could not readily establish whether the party had engaged Mr AgiraRuhanga to design the NRM bus symbol for the logo.