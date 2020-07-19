By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba has called for arrest and punishment off all aspiring candidates who during mobilisation meetings are found flouting measures against the spread of Covid-19.

"Nobody is above the law. Security agencies and enforcement officers should arrest anybody who is not following the SOPs (standard operating procedures) whether dressed in a yellow shirt like mine or not. Let them face the law because we are not above the law," Ms Lumumba told journalists at the party headquarters on Friday.

Ms Lumumba who affirmed the resolution of the National Executive Committee (CEC) to have voters line up behind candidates or their portraits in the party primaries, said that the issue of following SOPs during campaigns will not see individuals favoured over others.

This comes after a number of ministers have come under public scrutiny after photos and video recordings of them addressing rallies without following SOPs like social distance emerged.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng who recently declared her intentions to seek the NRM flag for the Lira District Woman MP seat was early this month seen flouting the regulations issued by herself. She has since defended actions saying it was not easy to disperse supporters who had swarmed her.

Other Ministers who are supposed to give personal explanation to Parliament together with Dr Aceng are; East African Affairs Minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, State Minister for Kampala Ms Benny Namugwanya and State Minister for Microfinance, Mr Haruna Kasolo.

Midweek, photos of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu addressing his supporters without following the SOPs also emerged.

These incidents have left opposition actors, especially Members of Parliament who have been denied a chance to hold meetings questioning whether the regulations passed by the House last week will be followed.

