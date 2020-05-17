NRM party MPs in double-your-money bonanza

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu & Kelvin Atuhaire

Sources who have picked the money told Sunday Monitor, on condition of anonymity because it was a secretive deal, that the payout includes a balance of Shs20m on the Shs200m promised to them to amend the Constitution and remove the 75-year cap for presidential candidates. The other Shs20m is compensation for the money to help fight Covid-19 that had been wired to them by the Parliamentary Commission but were forced to refund. There are also unconfirmed reports that the MPs in the deal will sooner or later receive another Shs60m each as a token for last week’s resolution in which Parliament appreciated Mr Museveni for fighting Covid-19. Last week’s resolution countered a prior resolution in which the House expressed displeasure with the Head of State for belittling the legislative arm of government. Through a letter to Parliament, and also during a televised address to the nation, Mr Museveni on April 28, accused MPs of “diverting a government plan” in the fight against Covid-19 by allocating themselves Shs10b off the Covid-19 Supplementary budget of Shs284b. Many of the MPs had not followed Mr Museveni’s directive, which the High Court reinforced, to refund the Shs20m each got in that appropriation until the Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, gave them a deadline of May 27 to file accountability for the cash. Now, the MPs who had reportedly spent the money will use part of the Shs40m to refund the Shs20m to avoid being caught up in accountability issues.

Rebel MPs miss out

Much as the money was being given out to NRM party MPs, some of their colleagues who did not support the removal of the age limit, hence being termed as “rebel MPs”, were not invited to partake of the same. Some of them, then joined with their Opposition colleagues to leak information about the money that was being disbursed at two different venues in Kampala.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament on Friday, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo and Kumi Municipality MP Monica Amoding, said they had been informed by their friends that money was being dished out but that they had failed to access the venues where the distribution was taking place.

At the press conference, they were joined by Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga (Independent) and Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu (DP).

“Why is the President confusing us? Where is the goodwill in this country? And not all the 317 (who supported age limit removal) are getting the money. For those who recently sat here saying they will defend Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, some of them have been equally kicked out. Some of them are crying with us. They are crying on our shoulders but we have told them you cannot ride on a Tiger,” said Mr Ssekikubo.

Some of the NRM party MPs from Busoga Sub-region about two weeks ago accused the President of fighting Ms Kadaga when he castigated Parliament over the Shs20m. The press conference was preceded by one by the Speaker and Members of Parliamentary Commission, in which they accused the Judiciary and Executive of fighting the Legislature.

Ms Amoding said on Friday that the actions of President Museveni amounted to double standards, asking him to leave power to younger people who are capable of redirecting the country.

“If he cannot manage to serve as President, he should leave. Mr Museveni, leave and there are young people who still have capacity to serve. You are bringing a curse to this country. We refunded the money (Shs20m) for which you castigated us. I would have bought tonnes of food for my people,” she said.

Ms Amoding, a member of the ruling NRM party, put herself on a collision path with the leadership of her party when she rejected the amendment of the Constitution to remove the 75-year cap for presidential candidates.

Her NRM colleague, Mr Ssekikubo, had already travelled the ‘rebel MPs’ path for years by the time he voted against the amendment in December 2017. In 2005, Mr Ssekikubo blew the lid on the distribution of Shs5m to each MP who supported the removal of the two-term limit for the presidency, which enabled President Museveni to run again in 2006. MPs who support the positions of the Executive have since bagged the money.

During the press conference, Mr Ssewungu said the President aims to destroy the institution of Parliament by fighting the Speaker and the MPs.

“But we are not going to accept this because they are fighting Ms Kadaga. She was the one getting mileage with this money,” Mr Ssewungu said.

Meanwhile, Mr Karuhanga has vowed to collect all the evidence to file another case in court over the wanton wastage of taxpayer’s money.