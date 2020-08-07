NRM sets date for delegates conference

By Allan Chekwech

Members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat and President Museveni were by last evening still locked up in a meeting at State House Entebbe to plan for today’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

The CEC, the NRM party top most decision-making organ, will – according to an August 5 letter signed by Mr Museveni - sit at State House, Entebbe, and is expected to kick off at 1pm.

Sources we spoke to in confidence last evening said the party had agreed to hold the National Delegates Conference from August 18 to August 20 in various districts across the country.

The meeting also resolved that vetting of candidates of the CEC executive positions would be held on Tuesday, August 11 – a week to the delegates conference.

The main activity at the delegates conference is election of office bearers for CEC. The chairperson and the Secretary General will also address the delegates.

The CEC positions contested for are national chairperson, first national vice chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female) and the six regional vice chairpersons representing Kampala, central, western, eastern, northern and Karamoja.

President Museveni was last week nominated as the sole candidate for the national chairperson slot and party presidential flag bearer.

The members vying for CEC positions include Rebecca Kadaga, Jacob Oulanyah, Edward Francis Babu, Sam Engola, Rita Atukwasa Bwahiika, John Mugaru, Capt Mike Mukula, Persis Namuganza, Jim Muhwezi, Samuel Odongo Oledo, Timothy Jokkene, Kiganda Twaha Ssonko, Jimmu Lokuru Tebanyag, Salim Uhuru, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Hakeem Lukenge, Moses Kalanga, and Hajj Abdul Nadduli.

At today’s Entebbe meeting, which will be chaired by President Museveni, the Secretary General, Ms Kasule Lumumba, is also expected to present to the organ a report on the just concluded party nominations process and ‘any other activities that have transpired’ in the ruling party.

When contacted to corroborate our information, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director for information and publicity at the NRM Secretariat, said they were cautious in organising the conference because of the Covid-19 pandemic and especially after staff at NRM tested positive for the deadly virus.

“We are still evaluating regulations that govern us under the current legal framework (Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures), on how many people can converge and in what manner,” he said, adding:

“We have also been meeting scientists to tell us whether our preparations comply with the SOPs provided by government. Districts which are still under lockdown will have different SOPs from the rest as we hold the conferences.”

This newspaper had earlier obtained information that today’s CEC meeting was to vet candidates for the various top party positions amid jitters from the young turks that their opponents – largely the old guard - were advantaged with both feet in the decision-making room.

However, Mr Dombo said vetting of candidates would be done fairly.

“Every candidate will be given the opportunity to interact with CEC and will be advised if they can stay in the race or not. For the candidates who already sit in CEC, they will be asked to leave the room when they are being vetted for respective positions,” Mr Dombo said.

We also learnt that the planning meeting floated to Mr Museveni the idea that the party procures space in the media for party candidates to campaign. The President is expected to address himself on the matter this afternoon.

Key dates on NRM roadmap

August 10-11: Nominations at Party EC headquarters for Woman MP, directly elected MPs, LC 5 Chairpersons and city mayors for Western region.

August 12-13: Nominations at Party EC headquarters for Woman MP, directly elected MPs, LC 5 chairpersons and city mayors for Northern, West Nile and Karamoja regions.

August 14-15: Nominations at Party EC headquarters for Woman MP, directly elected MPs, LC 5 Chairpersons and city mayors for Central and Kampala regions.

August 17-18: Nominations at Party EC headquarters for Woman MP, directly elected MPs, LC 5 chairpersons and city mayors for Eastern region.

August 18-21: Public to inspect candidates’ academic credentials and lodging of complaints where necessary.

August 10-27: Campaigns for LC 5 and city lord mayors in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines.

August 21-Sept 8: Campaigns for Woman MP and directly elected MPs in line with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines.