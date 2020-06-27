NRM top leadership meets again over party primaries

By YASIIN MUGERWA

The Central Executive Committee (CEC), the top executive organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), will today resume its meetings as it tries to break the impasse over how the party’s primaries will be conducted.

Whereas CEC resolved last year to change the mode of selecting parliamentary candidates from secret ballot to lining up, the background preparatory meetings have been dominated with calls for the return of the secret ballot.

In the CEC meetings last week, which took three days from Saturday, the party’s top executives led by President Museveni discussed a plan tabled by the party’s electoral commission chief, Mr Tanga Odoi, but were unable to agree on how the primaries would be carried out.

They sent back the commissioners and party administrators led by secretary general Lumumba Kasule to carry out more consultations and refine the proposal.

Multiple sources say that the discussion on the mode of election has divided opinions, with some party executives backing a reversal of approach so that the secret ballot is used, while others, especially those who intend to run for office, calling for lining up behind candidates.

The party’s CEC made the change in the party’s constitution to provide for lining up behind candidates because many members said it was the best way to avoid rigging in the primaries, which were a source of violence in the run up to the 2011 and 2016 general elections.

The violence aside, many candidates who claimed they had been rigged out of the party primaries stood as independents, and many of them eventually won parliamentary seats.

Arguments

One of the groups in the ongoing discussion say the system of lining up can still be applied as participants apply social distancing and other preventive measures, but those against it say that it will require so many people to gather at the same time, exposing them to the risk of infection by Covid-19.

They argue that numbers can be controlled with participants taking turns to vote.

They add that printing and transporting ballots to different parts of the country will expose citizens to more risk of coronavirus infection.

They allege that those pushing for secret ballot are looking at making money off the ballot printing deal.

According to estimates that different sources have shared, the party would spend Shs30b to conduct a secret ballot across the country, while between Shs10b and Shs15b would be needed to conduct primaries by lining up.

Mr Odoi, however, downplayed the disagreements over the process, saying that whatever they have discussed will be tabled before CEC for final decision this weekend.

As part of the preparations, Mr Odoi said, the NRM electoral commission members met with experts at the Ministry of Health on Thursday to discuss how they may go about holding the primaries under the circumstances.

“They took us through the experiences of Mali, Burundi and South Korea which have held elections during this period,” Dr Odoi said. “We are looking for the safest way possible.”