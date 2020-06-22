NRM unveils new team to spearhead campaigns

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

The ruling NRM party at the weekend announced a new team to spearhead campaigns in the forthcoming elections.

President Museveni, who is also the NRM party chairperson, nominated the new members during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party meeting at State House, Entebbe.

A press release from the NRM secretariat indicates that Ms Jacquiline Kyatuheire has been appointed as deputy national treasurer, Mr Mathias Kasamba as director for mobilisation while

Mr Emmanuel Dombo is the director for information and publicity. Ms Medina Naham takes over the role of director for finance and administration.

“The national chairman made the proposals to the Central Executive Committee sitting at State House in Entebbe. CEC continues with the discussion of the NRM political roadmap tomorrow (Sunday) as the approval of the new office bearers is scheduled for Tuesday next week (tomorrow),” Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM spokesperson, stated in a press release.

The Electoral Commission released a revised roadmap last week, attracting criticism from Opposition parties.

Who are they?

Jacquiline Kyatuheire

She is the former Kanungu Woman MP (2001 to 2011). Prior to joining politics, Ms Kyatuheire served as Rukungiri District assistant chief administrative officer.

Mathias Kasamba

The 57-year-old former legislator for Kakuuto County served in the 9th Parliament. He is currently a member of the East African Legislative Assembly in Tanzania.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Dombo

Mr Dombo,58, served as MP for Bunyole County East in Butaleja District for 20 years.