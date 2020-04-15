Nakalema team denies role in food relief scam

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit is not involved in the procurement of food supplied by government as relief to people affected by the regulations aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, senior officials have said.

Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the unit, on Monday dismissed what she described as misinformation being peddled by certain individuals regarding their role in contracting of suppliers, determining of prices and quality of foodstuffs in the ongoing Covid-19-related procurement exercise.

“As the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit or any other staff of the unit are not in any way involved in determining the suppliers, the prices and the quality of Covid-19 food-related procurement exercise. This ongoing investigation is being supported by a number of relevant government departments and agencies,” Lt Col Nakalema said.

She added that the misinformation is malicious and diversionary.

“We nevertheless remain steadfast in the pursuit of our mandate to investigate cases of corruption and to ensure that the culprits face the law,” she added.

Lt Col Nakalema’s remarks came hardly a week after four senior officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) were arrested for allegedly inflating prices of relief food for the pandemic.

Those arrested and currently in detention at Special Investigations Unit in Kireka are Ms Christine Guwatudde Kintu, the Permanent Secretary in the OPM, Mr Joel Wanjala (Under Secretary and accounting officer), Mr Martin Owor, the head of the Covid-19 food relief procurement and the commissioner disaster preparedness, and Mr Fred Lutimba, the assistant commissioner in charge of procurement.

Lt Col Nakalema said the ongoing investigations were directed by President Museveni, adding that her team is working in liaison with the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate.

She said the unit has no mandate to direct the ministries, agencies and departments on doing their work.

Lt Col Nakalema added that preliminary findings have established that the suspects were inflating prices and rejecting lower price offers from suppliers.

Sources at OPM indicate that the complaints arose out of the scramble for the supply of relief items by various companies and individuals that led to discrediting of the procurement process and the relief distribution programme for covid-19.

Procurement

According to the source, the emergency procurement of relief items comprising maize flour, beans, sugar, salt and milk was done by OPM, and that consideration was given to large scale suppliers such as Mandela Millers, Afro Kai, Aponye, Metha Group, Pearl Diaries and Global Center to do initial supplies because the supplies are big and the turnaround period was only 24 hours.

The food distribution programme was launched on April 4 following an April 1 instruction to provide relief items but the Finance ministry took a supplementary budget request to Parliament which procuring the relief items which was rejected.

