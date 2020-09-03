Nakaseke South NRM candidate’s car torched

BY DAN WANDERA

Police in Nakaseke District are investigating a case in which a car belonging to one of the candidates vying for the NRM flag to be Nakaseke South MP, was torched on Tuesday night.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson Mr Issa Ssemwogerere on Wednesday confirmed to Daily Monitor that four suspects are being held at Nakaseke Central Police Station in connection with the torching of a vehicle Reg. No. UAQ 227W belonging to Mr Charles Nsereko Kauma.

The car was torched at Nakaseke Saza ground where it had been parked on Tuesday by the driver.

“We have registered a case of Arson on police ref No. SD 12/01/09/20 as part of the investigation process. We also have four suspects detained at Nakaseke Central Police station. We strongly condemn acts of hooliganism and call upon all individuals with credible information regarding this arson act to avail it to police,” Mr Ssemwogerere said. The incidence according to police is the first of its kind in a long time.

Mr Kauma, the owner of the burnt car in a brief interview with the Daily Monitor, ruled out mechanical fault as cause of the fire outbreak. He alleged that it could have been done by his enemies mostly his political opponents.

“We have left the police to do their work, but we are also aware that this was a plot to destroy the car and the campaign mobilization material that had been locked inside the car. We hope to get the facts very soon because these people are known,” Nsereko claimed on Wednesday.