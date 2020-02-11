NDA impounds stolen govt drugs worth Shs90 million

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded government drugs worth Shs90 million from private pharmacies and clinics in Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions in eastern region.

The drugs were recovered during an operation to crack down on drug outlets that are not complying with licensing requirements and dealing in unregistered medicines.

The operations, which took place at the weekend, covered six districts of Mbale, Sironko, Bulambuli, Sironko, Kapchorwa, Kween, and Namisindwa.

Among the impounded drugs included unregistered medicines such as viagra and postinor not meant for the market in Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, and Zambia.

Mr Samuel Kyomukama, the NDA head of enforcement, said in one of the stores in Mbale Town, they recovered more than 21 boxes of assorted drugs worth Shs50 million.

He said the store is found on Lock up 147 in Mbale Taxi Park.

“The operators of the lock up disguised themselves as general merchandise traders and yet they had a store in the backyard, where they kept stolen government drugs,” Mr Kyomukama said.

He added that pilferage of medicines from public health facilities compromises the quality of health service delivery and denies patients their right of accessing government drugs.

“Among the drugs, which had been stolen included those for treating malaria, typhoid, erectile dysfunction, Peptic ulcers, family planning, HIV associated illnesses, diarrhoea, Urinary tract infections (UTI), and sepsis,” Mr Kyomukama said.

During the operation, four people were arrest and are being held at Mbale Central Police Station.

Mr Kyomukama identified the suspects as Ms Ajala Kakai, Mr Juma Mugulo, Mr Joseph Sasagi, and Ms Mariam Namuwenge.

“All the apprehended culprits must face the law under the provisions of the NDP/A Act for unlawful possession of classified drugs without a license,” he said.

NDA officials also observed that most drug outlets were found operating in unsuitable premises, which compromises the quality of medicines.

Mr Zaidi Mwondha, the regional manager of NDA in eastern Uganda, said they marked about 174 drug outlets operating illegally with unqualified.

He said drug theft had contributed significantly to constant drug stock outs in public health facilities.

Mr Fredrick Ssekyana, the NDA manager of public relations, said the operation was aimed at promoting quality health service delivery.

“We believe this will enable the public to access better treatment as the population access medicines from only licensed drug outlets manned by qualified personnel,” he said.

The Mbale District drug inspector, Mr Nelson Eyupa, warned the in-charges of drug shops against employing unqualified personnel.

“Employ qualified people in drug shops because unqualified personnel can end up giving wrong medicines to patients, which is dangerous,” Mr Eyupa said.

Ms Rehema Wanjiro, the deputy district health officer in Mbale, said they have put stringent measures to contain drug theft from public facilities.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei, confirmed the arrest and recovery of government drugs.

“The suspects have been arrested and will face the law,” he said.