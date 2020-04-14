National power blackout as Museveni updates on Covid-19

This however, has not stopped Mr Museveni from continuing with the scheduled programme of telling Ugandans what next after the 14-day country lockdown elapsed last evening.

By Martin Luther Oketch

On Tuesday midday, Uganda experienced national power blackout a few minutes before President Museveni’s address to the nation.

According to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the outage has been caused by a floating Island of water hyacinth and papyrus that blocked the intake of the Nalubaale Power Station in Jinja.

“An island of water hyacinth and papyrus has blocked the intake of the Nalubaale Power Station in Jinja. This has caused a national power blackout. Authorities are working to fix the issue and provide a temporary supply source,” a tweet on the UETCL handle reads.

Another tweet on UMEME, the power distributor’s handle read: “We have lost generation nationwide. The Waterweed Island migrated last night and has caused coking/clogging of intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali and the three have tripped.”

However, UMEME requested Ugandans to be patient as they fix the problem.

“We are restoring via Isimba and Namanve. Kindly bear with us.”

Advertisement