Ndeeba Anglican church building demolished

By James Kabengwa

Shock gripped Christians of Ndeeba, Lubaga Division after their 40-year-old old church building was demolished on Sunday night.

The building was demolished after a longstanding land wrangle between the church leadership and a businessman only identified as Dodovico.

Police officers have been guarding the land for several months and no Christian was allowed to access the building.

Several car washing bays, food kiosks, motor garages and a nursery school that occupied part of the land were demolished several months ago.

It’s not clear why the local church leadership, Namirembe Diocese and the businessman failed to reach an agreement to save the giant church building.

The area councillor Ms Farida Nakabugo said that there was a huge presence of security operatives on Sunday night before the church was demolished.

Advertisement