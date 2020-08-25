By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Mr Dodoviko Mwanje, the businessman accused of demolishing St Peter’s Church, Ndeeba in Kampala, was yesterday charged in court and remanded to Kitalya prison.

Mr Mwanje appeared with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) acting director for physical planning Ivan Katongole and senior police officer Martin Odero before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court which sat at the High Court in Kampala.

At the time of the church demolition on August 9, Mr Odero was Kampala Metropolitan South Zonal Commander for the Field Force Unit while Mr Katongole is alleged to have approved the demolition.

They denied accusations of conspiracy to commit an offence. The presiding magistrate, Ms Prossy Katushabe, remanded the accused until September 4.

The three suspects are part of the 23 people, including senior police officers, who were last week remanded to prison over the same case.

Last Thursday, Lubaga Division building inspector Richard Naika and Division Internal Security Officer Ali Mukwaya were remanded over the same accusations. They also denied the charges.

The rest of the suspects yesterday appeared before the same court via video conferencing technology and applied for bail.