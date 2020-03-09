Ndejje University graduates 1,000

By DAN WANDERA

Kampala- While universities continue to provide human resource in a challenging job market, the prospective employers can only retain dedicated staff at their respective workplaces, former Uganda Investment Authority Executive Director and entrepreneur Margaret Kigozi has said.

Prof Kigozi urged graduates to guard against compromising their work ethics in favour of non-work related activities.

She was speaking at the Ndejje University graduation ceremony at the university main campus in Luweero District on Friday. The university sent out 1,043 graduates.

“The job market is very challenging but we have cases where young people get jobs and start wasting time on social media, loose talk and fights that compromise their respective abilities to be retained at their places of work. Getting the job does not guarantee that you are permanent on it. You will be fired if you fail to live to the job expectations. Avoid being a poor employee,” Prof Kigozi said.

“Volunteer your services in order to add value to the skills that you already possess and consider being your own employer at one time because the current job market may not take on all the graduates the country produces each year.

“Be ready to learn more because opportunities unfold each day. The investment climate is now favourable for you to begin another chapter for those who may not be employed immediately,” she added.

Ndejje University said their administration ensures all courses are relevant and build all-round graduates admirable by employers. The university offers teaching, research, innovation, training and community engagement to students.

Advertisement

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the university vice chancellor, said recently the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture gave Ndejje University funds towards nurturing the next generation of professionals and scientists for Africa.

Ndejje University chancellor Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa said the promotion of higher education is still among the country’s top priorities as Uganda strives to attain a middle income status.