Nepal opens consulate here

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, yesterday opened a consulate in Uganda.

Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa yesterday said the consulate will boost bilateral relations between the two countries, and called for efforts to promote Uganda’s tourism sector.

He made the call while receiving credentials from tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, the new head of the consulate in Uganda.

Mr Kutesa acknowledged the appointment of Mr Ruparelia and pledged to support him.

Speaking at the opening of the consulate office at the Crane Chambers in Kampala, Mr Ruparelia promised to promote the bilateral trade between the two countries and connect Uganda’s business community to the opportunities in Nepal.

“Nepal is rich in religion and tourism. Tourism in Uganda is also rich and that is what I commit to strengthen,” Mr Ruparelia said.

He also promised to woo Nepalese investors into the country.

Nepal ambassador Jhabindra Aryal pledged to work with Mr Ruparelia in maintaining relations and promoting both countries’ tourism sector.

The South Asian nation is mainly in the Himalayas mountain ranges. It has an estimated population of 26.4 million people.