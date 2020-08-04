New districts, constituencies burden the treasury, says Kadaga

By Scovia Atuhaire & Felix Basiime

Fort Portal- The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga has said that Ugandans who agitate for the creation of districts, constituencies and other political units are creating a burden to the treasury.

Ms Kadaga says Ugandans should know that the creation of more political units, increases government expenditure to pay salaries and allowances to numerous officials who occupy the new offices in the mushrooming administrative units.

Last week, parliament approved the creation of 42 constituencies.

The 46 new counties, the creation of Nakawa West Constituency, the earlier approval of 10 new cities that came into effect on July 1, 2020, means that the 11th Parliament will expand to a total of 497 elective seats of which 353 are direct constituencies, while 144 are women MPs representing districts.

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magezi told Parliament that the counties are created basing on a population quarter of 150,000, means of communication, level of the local economy, wishes of the people, among other factors.

He said that that besides the 46 new constituencies, 16 constituencies are being assessed by his ministry.

Advertisement

Ms Kadaga said that when a group of people demand for constituencies from President Museveni, he writes to parliament which approves the demands.

“Creating more constituencies not only affects the county but also the beneficiaries because when the budget is big, it also becomes hard for the government to fund it,” she said.

She was being hosted on Voice of Tooro radio in Fort Portal town while soliciting votes from supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ms Kadaga wants to be voted as the vice chairperson of the party.

Ms Persis Namuganza the state minister for Lands is one of the NRM supporters who are interested in the seat.

The speaker said that she deserves the vote because has used her position to advocate for women empowerment and to campaign against female genital mutilation in Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions.