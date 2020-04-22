New drug blocks early stage of Covid-19

By TONNY ABET

Researchers at University of British Colombia in America have found a drug that effectively blocks the point at which coronavirus first attaches itself on the body cells before the virus starts multiplying to weaken the body.

In the media report Daily Monitor got on the University website on Monday, the drug that has been discovered and is under clinical trial is called APN01 (human recombinant soluble angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 – hrsACE2).

“APNO1 inhibited the coronavirus load by a factor of 1,000-5,000, in cell cultures analysed in the current study,” the report said in reference to preliminary tests.

Cell cultures refer to body cells that are taken and preserved in special equipment to keep them alive for drug trial.

To discover the new drug, the researchers first discovered the exact point called ACE2 in body cells where coronavirus attaches itself before reproducing.

How the treatment works

“Our work has helped to rapidly identify ACE2 as the entry gate for SARS-CoV-2 which explains a lot about the disease. Now we know that a soluble form of ACE2 that catches the virus, could be indeed a very rational therapy that specifically targets the gate that the virus must take to infect us. There is hope for this horrible pandemic,” the report reads in part.

The trial is being done by the European biotech company Apeiron Biologics, according to the media report.

Dr Samuel Opio, a pharmacist and secretary of Uganda Pharmaceutical Society, says it’s good that many possibilities are being explored to get treatment for Covid-19 but that the major question should be how the country will access such drugs in case they pass clinical trial.

“There are already a number to of promising treatments for Covid-19 but countries that manufacture those drugs have stopped exporting,” Dr Opio observed.